Levenberg, Slater, Burdick, Shimsky, Paulin Clear Choices for Assembly

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Westchester and Putnam counties are fortunate to have a strong roster of candidates running for Assembly this year.

Two of the strongest are current supervisors Dana Levenberg of Ossining and Matt Slater of Yorktown in the 95th and 94th Assembly districts, respectively.

Both candidates have served their very different communities admirably and effectively in addition to having honed their skills as staffers for state legislators before being elected to their current posts.

Levenberg has had a finger on the pulse of Ossining. She recognizes the need to promote green practices and prepare communities to bring in the jobs of tomorrow.

Support for common-sense gun legislation and having an economic recovery all can share are other priorities for Levenberg.

Slater has been impressive skillfully presiding over an exciting commercial expansion in Yorktown, bringing in new businesses led by the popular Trader Joe’s.

He has also attracted an electric school bus company to move from Long Island and the board rezoned for a boutique lodging facility in downtown Yorktown Heights. Despite the growth, the town has seemingly been able to handle any increased congestion except during peak hours, which have always been rough in Yorktown.

The town is also in strong financial shape despite uncertainties that many municipalities have faced related to the pandemic.

Another former supervisor, Chris Burdick of Bedford, has had a successful first term in office in the 93rd Assembly District representing a wide array of communities from portions of White Plains to North Salem. He has been responsive to the needs of the municipalities and constituents while navigating Albany for the first time.

County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky in District 92 is a prohibitive favorite to make the leap to Albany after 11 years on the Board of Legislators. She has all the qualities to serve her district of Mount Pleasant, Greenburgh and a small portion of Yonkers effectively.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin has been a smart and savvy legislator in Albany for 22 years and is an obvious choice to continue her service.