Let’s Keep Hildenbrand on New Castle Town Board

My wife and I are 27-year residents of New Castle. We are now empty-nesters, having raised two sons here, one of whom has returned to town with his young family, which gives us great joy as we get to be very hands-on grandparents.

It’s fantastic to see how wonderful our town looks. Our local hamlet needed work for many years and the update is a very welcome change. It’s really great to see the renewed energy and activity around town.

We were both very concerned about the Form Based Code plan last year and were very pleased that our local elections stopped its passage. Thank you, Supervisor Lisa Katz, for your leadership in this effort along with the rest of the Town Board.

We know that one of those new board members is up for election this year, and wanted to state that Chris Hildenbrand has our full support in the upcoming election. Thank you for your continued service to our community. We urge all members of the community to vote for you on Election Day.

Scott M. Berman

New Castle