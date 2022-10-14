Legacy of Croton Pt. Park Topic of Historical Society Talk Oct. 15

Two Ossining historians bring a legacy to life in their new book, Croton Point Park: Westchester’s Jewel on the Hudson—in which they tell intriguing tales about the history and mystery of the local landmark on the eastern shoreline of the Hudson River. Co-author Caroline Ranald Curvan will present a program on their book on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 297 Locust Avenue, Cortlandt.

Sponsored by the Van Cortlandtville Historical Society, the event is open free to the public. Their book will be available for sale and signing at the program. Wearing of masks is optional.

Curvan’s program will be an amusing and enlightening literary time capsule of local lore about Croton Point, spanning a period from the Ice Age to the modern Environmental Movement. As a recent feature story on the book in The Examiner newspaper noted: “It may be what you don’t know about Croton Point that will surprise you—bootlegging, brick making and betrayal. And, bird and seal sightings, and even a wayward manatee.”

A professional researcher and writer, Curvan recently led the research team for a critically acclaimed American Masters/PBS documentary entitled “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page.” A deep and passionate student of history, her writings include a popular local blog (OssiningHistoryontheRun.com). She is an adjunct professor of research and composition, and she teaches English and History at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), and also at Mercy College.

Her co-author Scott Craven is a retired captain in the Ossining Police Department and is the current Ossining Town Historian. His Master’s thesis focused on an environmental history of the area. An avid fisherman and kayaker/paddler on the Hudson, and a cyclist covering many miles along the river environs, he knows “The Point” better than most. Over the years, he has naturally connected with many people whose passion and expertise regarding different aspects of Croton Point have helped both authors to weave its history into a compelling story.

Craven’s business card notes his title simply as “River Guy.” He says that current trends favor field guides and books like Croton Point Park. “Schools are moving toward a model of place-based education…” regarding curricula which use local examples to hammer history home. “There’s a lot here if you just look for it,” he noted.

The Little Red Schoolhouse (the venue for the October 15th program) is located at the north end of Locust Avenue next to Historic Old Saint Peter’s Church and the Old Cemetery, just south of Oregon Rd. Off-street parking is available atop the Schoolhouse driveway, or in the adjacent cemetery on Locust Ave.

For directions and more information, call 1-914-736-7868; or visit: www.vancort.net.

