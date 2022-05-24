Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
Lawsuit Fighting Yorktown’s Overlay Zoning District Will Stunt Progress
This lawsuit is creating a huge hold on progress for our town. Let’s just spend more of the taxpayers’ dollars fighting a group of residents who have no vision for the future of our town.
I have been a resident of Yorktown for more than 25 years and I have seen many businesses close or move to another town. I have to say that it is not the town that is so much the deterrent for businesses or development it is more residents’ opposition to growth and revitalization.
I believe in keeping my money in Yorktown, but how can that happen when we are so far behind other communities in available options for mixed development, retail shopping, dining, entertainment, a walkable downtown? I find myself
sometimes forced to shop in neighboring communities. Is that what Sullivan-Rothberg’s vision is for Yorktown?
I love my town and its history but not the constant opposition to moving forward.
Marianne Violante
Yorktown Heights
