Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Lawsuit Fighting Yorktown’s Overlay Zoning District Will Stunt Progress

Examiner Media 31 Views 0 min read
We are part of The Trust Project

This lawsuit is creating a huge hold on progress for our town. Let’s just spend more of the taxpayers’ dollars fighting a group of residents who have no vision for the future of our town.

I have been a resident of Yorktown for more than 25 years and I have seen many businesses close or move to another town. I have to say that it is not the town that is so much the deterrent for businesses or development it is more residents’ opposition to growth and revitalization.

I believe in keeping my money in Yorktown, but how can that happen when we are so far behind other communities in available options for mixed development, retail shopping, dining, entertainment, a walkable downtown? I find myself

sometimes forced to shop in neighboring communities. Is that what Sullivan-Rothberg’s vision is for Yorktown?

I love my town and its history but not the constant opposition to moving forward.

Marianne Violante
Yorktown Heights

Share

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Lack of Leadership in Lakeland Has Led Bigotry to Fester in District

Examiner Media

Underhill Farm Proposal Would Benefit Yorktown in Many Ways

Examiner Media

Letter to the Editor: Soundview Prep Redevelopment is Exactly What Yorktown Heights Needs

Examiner Media