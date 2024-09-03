Lawler’s Level-Headed Approach Needed in Congress

With all the chaos in the world of politics, we, unfortunately, often do not expect much of our leaders these days. A reliable exception is Congressman Mike Lawler, who has managed to serve our district admirably without falling victim to the partisan fighting that is plaguing Congress. Lawler is the fourth most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives and a champion of the causes that everyone cares about – safe, affordable and welcoming communities.

Mike Lawler’s first piece of legislation that he introduced would raise the cap on state and local tax deductions (SALT), which is critical in high-tax states like New York. He also helped deliver tens of millions in federal funding to important projects in the district, relieving some of the pressure from local municipalities and their taxpayers. Most importantly, he supported federal legislation to dramatically slow the growth of spending and gradually narrow the deficit, all without sacrificing key programs like Medicaid, Social Security, national defense and supporting our veterans.

Mike Lawler has also been a staunch advocate of law enforcement, voting against cashless bail and the Democrats’ numerous efforts to defund local police. He strongly supports securing our borders, deporting criminals and fixing our broken legal immigration system.

Also important is Lawler’s willingness to stand against hatred, joining his Democratic colleagues in the House to introduce and pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which would hold universities accountable for the rampant harassment, vandalism and threats with impunity being made against Jewish students on their campuses. He has held town halls and mobile office hours across the district, never shying away from difficult questions from those who openly disagree with him in an effort to lead a productive conversation.

In each of these cases, Mike Lawler has delivered real results for his district by working in good faith with those across the aisle and being open to engage with anyone, regardless of what they believe, as long as it’s in the best interest of our community. He has done an admirable job and I look forward to seeing him re-elected this fall.

Jeanne Farruggio

Katonah