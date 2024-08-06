Lawler’s Commitment to Constituents and District Have Been Impressive

It’s almost every other week that I see Congressman Mike Lawler’s mobile office hours and Town Halls advertised. After a little careful research, I realized that he and his staff have made an appearance in virtually every town and village in our district, and are certainly on track to do so by Election Day.

Besides fielding tough questions, including some bad-faith barbs from his opponent Mondaire Jones’ campaign staff, he and his team also help thousands of constituents with their casework issues. This isn’t to even account for the hundreds of events he’s been holding or attending throughout the district. Lawler has consistently managed to stay involved in the community and remain accessible to his voters. He’s missed only eight votes in Congress out of well over a thousand, placing his attendance record in the top 1 percent.

His opponent, Mondaire Jones, is much harder to find nowadays, just as he was while in Congress. Jones had a worse attendance record, despite regularly taking advantage of COVID-19 to vote remotely while on vacation. When he’s not repeating the same two talking points on Twitter, he’s occasionally pandering to his most loyal supporters at sparsely-attended events. When the time comes to show up and talk to people who disagree with him, he shies away.

Lawler is a different kind of congressman. He’s there for the tough conversations with those who disagree, he’s hard at work in D.C. and in the district and he’s always eager to recognize the achievements of constituents, organizations and other leaders who are doing good things for our community. I wholeheartedly look forward to re-electing him this fall.

Mariah Oliveira

Ossining