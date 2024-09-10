Lawler’s Ability to Build Bridges Exemplifies Strong Leadership

I’m writing to encourage my fellow Americans to re-elect Congressman Mike Lawler this November. Whatever your party registration may be, I’ve seen firsthand that Lawler never turns away a tough question from constituents, he’s willing to sit down and get to work with those he disagrees with, and he doesn’t let the larger political headwinds of our time define who he is as a candidate or as a person.

In contentious times like these, we don’t always get straight answers or good-faith efforts from our politicians; many seem more interested in partisan causes, showmanship or simply don’t care because they have a safe seat. One of the best things about Lawler is that being in a competitive seat, he’s working hard to build bridges, and welcomes independents and Democrats to his events and rallies. At some of these events I got to talk to people I might normally disagree with, and in the spirit of the moment, we all found some common ground where we could see eye-to-eye.

I hope to see more elected leaders working like Lawler does. I don’t know who his opponent is, but I don’t care because I’m not interested simply in voting against a bad candidate. I want a real leader I can believe in. That leader is Lawler, and I will be encouraging my family, friends and fellow readers to support him as well.

Dominique Venezia

Mahopac