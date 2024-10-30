Lawler Slammed for Attending Trump Rally at MSG

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Republican Representative Mike Lawler is facing backlash for attending former President Donald Trump’s controversial rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In his race against Democrat Mondaire Jones, Lawler has positioned himself as a moderate Republican.

The New Castle Democratic Committee released a statement Monday condemning Lawler’s reported attendance.

“If you thought Congressman Mike Lawler was a moderate voice for our district, think again,” the statement began, describing the rally as “filled with divisive rhetoric, shameless misinformation, and hate.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) also criticized Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, a Long Island Republican, for attending an event marked by “racist and vulgar remarks.”

“Vulnerable New York Republicans and Donald Trump are all birds of the same crooked feather,” said DCCC spokesperson Ellie Dougherty. “In eight days, New Yorkers will reject Anthony D’Esposito and Mike Lawler for embracing their far-right party leader’s dangerous agenda.”

Remarks from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the political rally about Puerto Rico were among those that prompted criticism, even from some Republicans.

Supporters filled the arena for Trump’s final campaign push against Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of Election Day next Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Lawler responded to the criticisms.

“More than 20,000 New Yorkers of every race, color, religion, and creed attended the rally at MSG this weekend,” Lawler stated. “This is America, and people should be free to support and vote for whoever they want for any office without being personally demeaned or attacked. To that end, let me be crystal clear: I categorically condemn the racist comments made (by) one unfunny comedian and over-the-top, inappropriate rhetoric by others long before President Trump took the stage. Likewise, I condemn those suggesting that everyone was a Nazi. What a ridiculous and insulting thing to say, especially to the thousands of Jews in attendance – who, by the way, were far safer and more welcomed to MSG than they would be at Columbia University. My record as a bipartisan leader in Congress who works with people in both parties to get things done is beyond dispute, and it’s a record I am confident voters will reward me for on November 5.”

Local Democrats criticized Lawler for prioritizing party loyalty over stated principles.

Area Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (D-Ossining), running against Republican Michael Capalbo, denounced the rally and expressed disappointment in local Republican leaders’ silence.

“I am appalled that Donald Trump brought a traveling circus of bigots and misogynists to New York yesterday, and that so far, none of our local Republican candidates have condemned it,” Levenberg stated in a portion of her remarks.

Rick Pezzullo contributed to this report.