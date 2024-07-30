Lawler Sidesteps Too Many Important Issues of the Day

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I sat through five of Rep. Mike Lawler’s public meetings this month, asking him more than once to name the “values” he thinks would appeal to non-Republicans.

On Project 2025 he said: “I never read it,” adding even more disingenuously about the Heritage Foundation authors: “I don’t care who comes up with what. They’re just people voicing their opinion.”

On the dangerous positions held by Speaker Mike Johnson, he quipped: “Have you ever spoken to him?” Who would need to? Johnson’s the guy who came up with a third option not to certify the 2020 election.

On the issue of Christian fundamentalism, Lawler said something like the country is grounded in Judeo-Christian beliefs, ducking altogether the separation of church and state. He’s against a national ban on abortion but happy to leave that decision to state politicians and the courts.

Deftly sidestepping the “values” part of my question both times, Lawler reprised his voting stats, ratings, friends he has on the other side of the aisle and some small points in legislation.

But what most people knew I was looking for were his thoughts on the values Democrats hold dear, like people getting their votes counted, saving Social Security and Medicare, protecting women’s and civil rights, regulating the industrialists who go after air, water and natural resources, adhering to the Establishment Clause, setting ethical standards for the Supreme Court and making sure we don’t get picked off by crazy people with AR-15s.

Mike Lawler proves he’s not the bipartisan we want in Congress. He flat out told us: “I will be voting for Trump,” which means the exact opposite of everything Democrats stand for.

Julie Woodward

Croton-on-Hudson