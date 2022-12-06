Lawler Must Denounce Fellow Republicans for Courting Antisemites

Shortly after his victory over Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney last month, Republican Congressman-elect Mike Lawler called for the GOP to move beyond former President Trump, telling news outlets he’d “like to see the party move forward” after the mid-term elections. However, shortly after the former president had dinner with racist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and antisemitic musician Kanye West, Lawler refused to criticize Trump by name, restricting his condemnation on Twitter solely to Fuentes.

Lawler, after being elected, pledged a bipartisan approach to legislating, saying he would “do the best to represent all of the people from every community,” but has now fallen in line behind House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who has also stopped short of condemning Trump directly over this incident.

It’s concerning that Mr. Lawler, before even being sworn in, has decided to publicly hew to the MAGA line on this issue, especially considering the many Jewish voters in Westchester and Rockland’s 17th Congressional District whose support he actively solicited during his campaign.

Lloyd Trufelman

Katonah