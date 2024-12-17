Latimer Succeeded in Restoring Trust in County Government

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Outgoing Westchester County Executive George Latimer deserves praise for many of his accomplishments, but what impressed me the most about his tenure as county executive was his efforts to restore public trust in government.

I admired the fact that during his tenure he kept his salary to $160,000 a year – significantly below what others in county government earned – and that he refused a full-time police bodyguard detail, a perk that other county executives took advantage of. He frequently drove his own car around the county.

One of the problems with elected government officials is that it’s easy to become a legend in one’s own mind. The perks that government officials seek and take advantage of lead to arrogance and unresponsiveness.

I hope that other public officials will be inspired by the county executive’s actions.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor