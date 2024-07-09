Latimer Grateful for Voters’ Support in Primary

I’d like to thank the primary voters of Westchester for their large vote of confidence in the June primary for U.S. Congress. I’m deeply indebted to those who were supportive of my effort to serve us in the House of Representatives; having previously served many of these communities in the state Assembly and state Senate, as well as Westchester County Executive. I fully intend to continue to work as hard as always, to be present in the community and to deliver results that help people.

I will be on the ballot in November on the Democratic line; Election Day is Nov. 5. I ask for your support, and promise to earn it every day.

George Latimer