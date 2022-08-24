Ken Jenkins Named to National Leadership Post

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies facing counties across the nation.

At a recent Annual Conference in Adams County Colorado, the National Association of Counties (NACo) President Denise Winfrey tapped Jenkins to Chair the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the NACo Transportation Steering Committee.

“Effective, reliable and sustainable transportation is critical to Westchester County families and I’m excited have a leadership role representing County Executive George Latimer and Westchester County advocating for smart investment in this critical infrastructure,” Jenkins said. “I’m honored to be chosen for this important leadership position with NACo.”

The NACo Transportation Steering Committee works to shape policy on all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation and its impacts on county government, including highway and bridge development, finance and safety, public transit development and finance, transportation planning, airport development and service, passenger and freight railroads, ports and waterways, freight movement, and research and development of new modes of transportation.

“New York’s counties are on the cutting edge of multimodal transportation innovation and leadership and have a wealth of knowledge to share with other county leaders around the nation,” said Marte Sauerbrey, president of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC). “I’m proud to see members of our association taking their creative vision and passion for local government and public service to National Association of Counties (NACo).”

NACo serves nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo advocates for county priorities in federal policymaking, promotes exemplary county policies and practices, nurtures leadership skills, optimizes county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enriches the public’s understanding of county government.

The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), founded in 1925, is an affiliate of NACo and works closely with the organization to advance priorities of New York’s counties at the state and federal level.

“As counties across New York State work to rebuild from the pandemic and respond to new and challenges and opportunities facing local government, it’s critical to have strong representation in the nation’s capital,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario. “Having Ken Jenkins from Westchester County, New York bring his talents and experience to the National Association of Counties (NACo) will help shape advocacy at the national level resulting in better, more resilient transportation modes in our great state and around the nation.”