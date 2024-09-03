Keeping Males Out of Female Sports Must Begin at Home

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

A trending hashtag in recent years, #GirlDad, was made popular by the very proud fathers of girls and women that helped propel the self-esteem of females everywhere. No longer was it just the boys of the family that made their dads proud. Overall, a very good trend to surface.

But, take a look at the state of women’s/girls’ sports today with our sisters, daughters, nieces and friends losing out on scholarships, medals, competitions to competitors who have an advantage over them. An advantage no practicing, protein shakes or training could ever prepare these females to equally compete, never mind win.

I’m speaking of biological males – identifying (whether fully “transitioned” or not) as female and getting to compete against biological females. The bone width of most male’s arms, hands, shoulders and hips are unmistakably denser and stronger than those of their female counterparts. Those not fully transitioned maintain a level of testosterone that can seriously result in paralyzing injuries to their female opponents.

In the 40th state Senate District, our representative is pushing hard for Proposition 1 on the ballot this November. He just leaves out the part where it will affect biological females in sports throughout the state.

That kind of willful blindness is happening far too often with our current state senator. I, for one, am compelled to change directions – especially when it comes to males in female sports.

I only hear state Senate candidate Gina Arena speaking out against this misguided effort in Albany. She’s tough, she’s willing to fight for what every day New Yorkers in District 40 feel is right – saying out loud what we all are thinking: Leave girls’ sports alone!

It’s time to focus on issues that really matter. It’s time to vote for Gina Arena for state Senate to represent us in the 40th Senate District.

Kimberly Morella

Lewisboro