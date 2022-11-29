Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Joyce Robichaud passed away peacefully on Nov. 21 with her two daughters by her side at Meadow Ridge in Redding, Conn. after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Robichaud was born in Hawthorne on Aug. 19, 1933, to Albert and Josephine Bevacqua. She graduated from Briarcliff High School and attended Wood Business School in New York City. Joyce married Roger Robichaud in 1955 and moved to Pleasantville, where they raised two daughters, Renee Brown and Monique Devine Robichaud. During that time, Joyce was active in Mount Pleasant politics and ran for councilwoman in 1977.

In 1979, the family moved to Ridgefield, Conn. when her husband, Roger, became the president of The Village Bank & Trust. They were Silver Spring Country Club members for 40 years, where she enjoyed many friends, golf and her passion sport, swimming. Joyce was a member of the Joan MacDonald dancers for 14 years and sang in Our Lady of Fatima Church choir in Wilton, Conn. She was the original owner of the Tag Sale Shoppe in Georgetown, Conn. All who knew Joyce will remember her easy smile, love of entertaining friends and her courageous battle with Parkinson’s. Joyce always had a positive outlook and persevered through difficult times with determination.

In addition to her daughters, Joyce is survived by five grandchildren: Amy Weber (Andrew Weber), Kimberly Brown (Megan Larkin), Molly Brown (Shanna Snow), Tyler Devine and Samantha Roy (Brandon Roy) and two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Elinor Weber. In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Roger, brother Albert Bevacqua and son-in-law Charlie Brown.

The family received friends on Nov. 28 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled to be celebrated at Holy Innocents R.C. Church in Pleasantville on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joyce’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org .