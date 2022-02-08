Joseph A. Mangini, a resident of Cold Spring, died Jan. 31. He was 70.

He was born Sept. 5, 1951, to Ida and Arthur Mangini.

He grew up in Rye and graduated from Rye High School. He graduated from SUNY Purchase with a bachelor’s degree. Mangini married Elizabeth Johnson on June 17, 1984, and they moved to Croton-on-Hudson, where they raised their two sons. He was employed by the Gannett newspaper publishing company for many years. He worked the last five years for the Westchester County Department of Social Services.

Mangini was a huge history buff. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching Giants games with his sons. He also enjoyed trips to Six Flags amusement parks where he loved riding the roller coasters with his sons. He had a good heart and he was quick to help out people in need. He was the life of the party, always making his friends and family laugh. He was loved by all who met him. He particularly enjoyed any time he spent with his grandson, Leo. His eyes lit up any time he saw him.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his son, Jason, and daughter-in-law Danielle; his grandson, Leo; his son, Justin; and sister Arline Coffrin.