Joseph Lucie

Joseph Ralph Lucie died on Nov. 18. He was 41 years old.

Born May 27, 1981, Joseph was a son to Grace, brother to Jodie, with her husband William, and boyfriend to Danielle. As a little boy he was your quintessential child of the ‘80s – he loved Ninjas, He-Man and Star Wars. He was excellent at being a pain to his big sister. He loved going to the movies and Pizza & Brew to play video games. At home he could be easily found in front of the TV playing Nintendo for hours.

He went to Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx, and even though not fulfilled, he was able to receive a scholarship to Iona College. Joseph loved watching anime and movies; he was a savant when it came to recalling any line from a movie or just reciting the entire movie. He could recall any memory from his past on cue and loved to talk about them with family.

He was always there with his mother, and when meeting Danielle, he found a soulmate who helped both him and Grace. Joseph was always kind, funny and respectful to anyone he encountered. He will be sorely missed by all his friends and family, both close and extended.