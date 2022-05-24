Joseph Link

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Joseph Peter Link received his superhero cape after a lengthy battle with cancer on May 6. Joe passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Throughout his battle, Joe showed amazing strength and determination as he fought courageously to the end.

Joseph was born to Thomas and Josephine (Corso) Link on Aug. 2, 1968, in Pleasantville. He graduated Pleasantville High School in 1986 and Keystone Junior College in 1989.

Joseph’s greatest love was raising his two sons, Jakob and Gage. In the last two years of Joe’s battle, it meant the world to him to watch his sons start their own lives as young men.

Joe’s passion for children was exemplified in his work as a teacher’s aide in a special education class for the Hendrick Hudson School District. He especially loved his role as summer camp director for the Town of Cortlandt Recreation Department.

Joseph also spent many years working at Emma’s Ale House in White Plains. Emma’s was Joe’s second family. Joe formed a special bond with his co-workers and customers, all having shown amazing support and love for Joe during the most challenging years. Our family is grateful for the family that Joe so adored at Emma’s.

We thank the many doctors, nurses and staff that we met along the way, who always treated Joe with great respect, dignity and integrity, especially his team of physical therapists at Yorktown Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and those at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. Joe will forever be known as the patient who never gave up, he always saw the positive and started each day with a desire to survive. He had the blood, spirit and soul of a true superhero. He will always be our superhero!

Joseph is survived by his two sons, Jakob and Gage Link; his loving parents, Thomas and Josephine Link, of South Kingstown, R.I.; his sisters, Kathy Brennan and husband Thomas of Buchanan and Debbie Parish and husband John of Golden, Colo.; his nieces and nephews, Tommy and Emily Brennan, Ryan Brennan, Kevin Brennan, Kelly Brennan and Emily Parish; and great-nephew Tommy Brennan.

Joseph’s family held a memorial service on May 20 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Burial took place on May 21 at Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester.