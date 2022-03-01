Joseph A. Gullotta, born July 4, 1931, died peacefully on Feb. 21.

Married to his beloved wife, Alice (Solomon) Gullotta, for 50 years, Joseph was a loving father to six children, Tana, Charles, Joseph Jr., Kari, Gene and Andy and their spouses as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Joseph was a Korean War veteran who devoted his life to veteran causes and educating children on the value of patriotism.

Visitation was on Feb. 25 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Legion Post 112, 801 Commerce St., Thornwood, N.Y. 10594 and to the VFW, Post 2285, 433 White Plains Rd., Eastchester, N.Y. 10709.