Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Jordan Hamilton Schuessler passed away peacefully on June 21 at the age of 96.

He was a lifelong resident of Pleasantville and a great source of local historical knowledge that he gladly shared for a book entitled “Images of America: Pleasantville.”

Mr. Jordan “Moose” Schuessler, as his friends knew him, wore many hats in his lifetime.

He was quite passionate about sports, including Yankees baseball. He enjoyed years of coaching youths in Dad’s Club Baseball. As an athlete, he boxed as a young man, was a lifeguard and an excellent swimmer (and loved ocean swimming). He played varsity football for the Pleasantville Panthers as well as semiprofessionally. He also played in a competitive softball league into his 70s.

He was extremely proud of his military service as a World War II combat veteran in the U.S. Army, serving in the 31st Infantry Division in the Philippines. Jordan was a Bronze Star recipient and was honorably discharged at the rank of technical corporal in November 1946.

He was also very proud to serve as a volunteer firefighter, ex-captain and member of the Pioneer Hook & Ladder Company of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 60 years. He served the ladder company as secretary for many years and was well-respected for his work ethic and jovial sense of humor.

Professionally, Jordan worked as an aerospace engineer starting at General Precision Laboratories (GPL) in Pleasantville, and through many mergers, retired from Lockheed Martin. He was involved in many technical projects with NASA and the Department of Defense.

Jordan leaves a longtime loving wife, Martha; three sons, Glenn (Loretta), Stuart and Scott; and a granddaughter, Kimberly.

Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.