Jones Better Positioned to Serve Average New Yorkers in Congress

It has become increasingly rare for voters in New York to have a say in a political race with national implications.

For voters in the 17th Congressional District, that opportunity has arrived, as the intense campaign between Republican incumbent Congressman Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Mondaire Jones enters its final week.

The balance of power in the House of Representatives could hinge on this matchup, as Americans have already started casting votes in many states, including New York.

Despite the high stakes, the campaign has been disappointing. Both camps – and the candidates themselves, each of whom is sharp and skilled at communicating their messages – have resorted to name-calling and trying to label their opponent as extreme. Such is political life in the United States in 2024.

By any reasonable standard today, neither Lawler nor Jones is on the fringe of their respective parties, even if both have occasionally made eyebrow-raising statements. Lawler is a Republican and generally conservative, while Jones, a Democrat, is liberal – healthy distinctions in a campaign.

But the choice should be less about personalities and “gotcha” tactics and more about which candidate would best represent the 17th Congressional District based on their stances on critical issues facing the lower Hudson Valley and the nation.

Using that standard – and setting aside the campaign’s occasional theatrics – Jones gets the nod based on the belief that his policies would more effectively help the average district resident than the policies Lawler champions.

Take, for example, the limit on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, which representatives in high-tax states from both parties have criticized. Jones rightly supports letting the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expire. This would slightly increase tax rates, depending on one’s tax bracket, but it would also end the cap on SALT deductions, benefiting homeowners in this district.

To help keep Social Security solvent, Jones supports removing the income cap on Social Security taxes so that all earned income is taxed for the program. Lawler has promised to preserve Social Security but has not specified what measures he would support.

Jones has also indicated he would have backed Republican Sen. James Lankford’s bipartisan immigration bill, which aimed to add border patrol agents and judges to expedite asylum claims (although it failed to garner enough Republican support). Addressing the influx of migrants at the southern border remains a longstanding issue that requires comprehensive reform.

Jones supports an assault weapons ban, given the weapon type’s role in countless mass shootings, while Lawler opposes such a ban, though he does back universal background checks and red-flag laws.

Jones is open about his support for Medicare for All, which even many moderates see as too ambitious. Yet he acknowledges that the U.S. health insurance system is broken.

In response to criticisms about any eagerness to “defund the police,” Jones’s voting record in Congress does not reflect that stance. He notably supported George Latimer in the 16th Congressional District primary over Rep. Jamaal Bowman – a move some argue was meant to appeal to moderates, though it could risk losing support from more liberal voters.

Lawler, too, has his accomplishments. During his time in Washington, he secured about $70 million for critical infrastructure improvements across the district. His unwavering support for Israel and Ukraine also stands out, particularly as some Republicans question the need to support these allies with military and financial aid.

He has steadfastly stated he would never support a national abortion ban and supports access to contraception and IVF, even as Democrats, including Jones, try to portray him as out of touch on the issue. (Lawler supports leaving abortion legislation to the states.)

Lawler also advocates for spending restraint, despite former President Donald Trump’s acceleration of the deficit at a faster pace than the Biden administration.

He proudly cites his record as the fourth most bipartisan member of Congress, in contrast to Jones, who aligned with Biden 99 percent of the time.

However, in a time when the leader of his party, Trump, frequently uses incendiary rhetoric, Lawler’s silence – or weak responses – can feel inadequate. A more forceful stance would be welcomed.

Jones makes his positions on most issues clear, allowing voters to make informed decisions about whether his policies align with their needs. In 2024, that clarity should at least offer voters some reassurance – whether or not they agree with him on all issues.