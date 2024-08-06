Jones, a Champion of the Environment, is Desperately Needed in Congress

Voters in New York’s 17th Congressional District will have the opportunity to vote for a candidate with a lifetime score of 100 percent on the League of Conservation Voters’ environmental scorecard. That candidate is Mondaire Jones.

Having such a strong advocate for environmental protection to represent the district is particularly important after the Supreme Court’s Chevron decision, which transfers the authority to make final decisions on environmental pollution rules from scientific experts in the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the courts, where judges may have no formal education in science beyond high school biology. Even if Kamala Harris is elected president rather than Donald Trump, who greatly weakened the EPA when he was president, this head-scratching decision by the Supreme Court will remain in place.

Voters should also keep in mind that Mondaire Jones voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which contained sweeping legislation to fight climate change, the most important environmental issue of our time. Raging forest fires in the American West and Canada, an Atlantic Category 5 hurricane that formed in June and month after month of global record temperatures are all reminders of how threatening the climate crisis has become.

Mondaire Jones’ strong environmental record while representing the district during the first two years of the Biden administration is one of a number of reasons why he deserves another opportunity to represent the district. This country cannot afford another two years of a House of Representatives dominated by MAGA Republicans whose main goal seems to be shutting down the federal government by withholding funding.

Robert Liebman

Mount Kisco