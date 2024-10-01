Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

John Joseph Klarl, a longtime deputy town attorney in the Town of Cortlandt, died peacefully on Sept. 19 surrounded by those he loved at his Fishkill home. He was 70.

He was born on May 29, 1954, in New York City to John Klarl and Alice McCaffrey Klarl, who predeceased him. Raised in Peekskill, he was very proud of his Fordham University education where he earned a bachelor’s and a law degree, graduating Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He also completed additional studies at Harvard and Georgetown universities.

He practiced law for 40 years, beginning his career at the White Plains firm of O’Keeffe & Moloney before forming his own practice, Wood & Klarl. He also served proudly as deputy town attorney in Cortlandt, attorney for the Montrose Fire District, attorney for the Village of Buchanan and a member of the Board of Directors at Bethel Homes.

An avid sports fan, he enjoyed rooting for the New York Yankees and the Fordham Rams. He also enjoyed working outdoors, loved spending time with his beloved dog Caroline and he never missed an episode of “60 Minutes.”

A man of uncommon decency and abiding love of family, he was extremely intelligent with an infectious sense of humor and quick wit. He was loved by all who knew him. A life well-lived.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne Sim Klarl; two sons, John Klarl and Joseph Klarl; daughter Jessica Klarl and her husband, Edward Bocknik II; and cherished grandchildren Teddy and Natalie Bocknik. He is also survived by siblings Alice MacLennan, Margaret Klarl, Brian Klarl, Patricia Klarl, brother-in-law Donald MacLennan and many nieces and nephews.