Joan Osborne to Headline First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Anna Carpinelli

Legendary singer/songwriter Joan Osborne will be the star attraction at the inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at Kingsland Point Park.

Osborne, an eight-time Grammy nominee and multiplatinum selling recording artist, will perform on the Main Stage with The Nightingale All-Stars, featuring John Popper of Blues Traveler, Jono Manson and special guests.

The festival, part of the village’s 150th anniversary celebration, is a collaborative project between River Towns Music Group, a live music Hudson Valley production company, and members of the Sleepy Hollow Village administration, including Anthony Giaccio, the village administrator, who will be performing midday with The Assortments.

When asked if the festival was inspired by others in the area, Liz Goodyear, co-director of River Towns Music Group, clarified that wasn’t the intention.

“It was patterned after what we weren’t seeing in the county,” she said.

The festival, originally intended to be in Peekskill, has been in production for a few years. It is one of several events Sleepy Hollow is hosting for its sesquicentennial, and organizers intend to make it one of the best.

“Kingsland Point Park is ridiculously beautiful; it’s kind of the perfect spot for a festival. It’s shaded and on the water,” Goodyear said. “It just said to us, this is the perfect spot for it.”

The festival will feature a variety of performances intended to appeal to many musical tastes and demographics.

Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure is an original rock-and-roll band with influences ranging from psychedelic rock and Led Zeppelin to contemporary artists such as Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow. Maloney and her band previously performed at the Pleasantville Music Festival in 2022, and recently played more than 60 shows nationwide on their Daybreaker tour in 2023, opening for artists like Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Maloney was born in Sleepy Hollow, and raised in Tarrytown, and is delighted for the opportunity.

“It’s really exciting for us to get to play such an exciting musical event right in our backyard, and get to share it with local friends and fans,” Maloney said. “We spent much of last year touring, and it’s really special to come back home and get to share our music and all our experiences with our friends and family.”

Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure will be on the main stage from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Besides Osborne, music fans can also expect main-stage performances from Danielle Ponder, The Verve Pipe and Cold War Kids, as well as several local performers such as The Sweet Vermouths, Fuego Band and Divining Rod.

The festival will offer a diverse assortment of local food options, including Cousins Maine Lobster, which creates authentic seafood dishes from Maine, Wanna Empanada, which serves a variety of cheese, meat and vegetarian empanadas, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, Arthur Avenue Wood Fire Pizza, Jimmy’s Soft Serve and several more.

The Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is also partnering with Beekman Ale House to provide a range of alcoholic beverages, specifically craft beers like the newly-created Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Ale from Soul Brewing Company in Pleasantville.

The festival will have a Kid Zone designated for activities for younger guests, featuring many inflatable obstacle courses, rock climbing, arts and crafts and sensory activities.

Flor Bromley, a Grammy-nominated musician, storyteller and puppeteer, will also be performing an engaging singalong for kids to enjoy. She can be found on the local stage from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with music from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is $85 online, or $95 if purchased at the event. Children under 12 years old can enter free if accompanied by a ticketed adult. (Two children can be admitted per adult.)

Kingsland Point Park is located at 299 Palmer Ave. in Sleepy Hollow. To learn more about the festival or the performers, visit https://sleepyhollowmusicfestival.com/ .