Joan Lewis

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Joan T. Lewis, 72, of Hawthorne, died peacefully in her home on Nov. 27.

She was born on May 31, 1952, in the Bronx to Paul and Katherine Pecsiman. Joan loved being part of Holy Rosary parish in Hawthorne and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Brian Lewis; her daughters, Katherine “Kitty” Lewis and Veronica Lewis; her grandson, Ryan Lewis; her sister, Katherine Palitz; and her cousin, Lawrence Palecek. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Agnes Lewis, and two generations of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at Ballard-Durand Funeral Home of Hawthorne on Nov. 29. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Nov. 30 at Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne. Interment followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Rosary Church.