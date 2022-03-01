Dr. Joan Ann Brogan of Mount Pleasant passed away at the age of 92 on Feb. 20.

Born Joan Ann Hussey in 1929 in the Bronx to Edith and Robert Hussey, she attended St. Brendan’s Elementary School and Mount St. Ursula High School. She went to college at Fordham University, where she met her husband, Alphonse J. Brogan. They moved to Mount Pleasant in 1958, where they raised a family.

Grandma was a lifelong student. She earned four degrees from Fordham University, a bachelors, a masters, a professional degree and the highly coveted Ph.D.

She worked for 42 years in White Plains Public Schools as a teacher, specializing in grades 3-5.

In her free time, she traveled the world – visiting England, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, India, Lebanon and Japan. She made these extraordinary trips in her work for the United Nations World Education Fellowship.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, student, teacher, traveler, parishioner and patriot.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alphonse; her mother, Edith; her father Robert; her sister, Mary Klumpp; and her beloved grandson, Alexander Novak.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Novak; granddaughter Adrienne Novak and her husband, Christopher Evans; and her great-grandchildren, Camron Novak, Jaylee Ramos and Samantha Evans.