Joan C. Anelli (nee Connors) was born in the Bronx on July 9, 1933, and passed away on Jan. 23 in West Harrison.

She was the loving mother and mother-in law of Deborah and Dominick Ardino of White Plains and Valerie Anelli of Palisades, N.Y.; devoted grandmother of Mathew (Stephanie) Ardino of Stamford, Conn., Robert (Nicole) Ardino of Armonk and Michael Anelli of Palisades, N.Y.; and great-grandmother to Emilia Clare Ardino. She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Charles Connors, her husband, John Anelli, and son Michael Anelli.

Soon after Joan married her “Johnny,” they moved from the Bronx to Northvale, N.J. where she devoted her life to raising her family. She also volunteered at Northvale Library, loved playing tennis and mahjong and spending time with her many friends. But her grandsons were the loves of her life and they all were so grateful that Joan was able to meet and spend time with Emilia before she passed.   

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 920 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains on Jan. 24.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th floor, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

