Jessie Louise Hall, 78, of Pleasantville and East Hampton passed away on June 16 after six years of battling Parkinson’s disease.

Jessie was born in Mount Kisco to Roland M. Caiani and Marie (Connolly) Caiani. She graduated from Pleasantville High School, then attended Marquette University and later received her master’s in education from Fordham University. Jessie was an educator for 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, teaching and gardening.

She is survived by her children, Josh R. Hall, of LaGrangeville, N.Y. and Layla K. Bennett of East Hampton, N.Y. Jessie was a loving grandmother to Alexa and A.J. Bennett of East Hampton.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Fair Ridge Cemetery in Chappaqua.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Paralyzed Veterans of America or The St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.