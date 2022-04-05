Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Obituaries 

Jean Secor

Jean Secor, a resident of Yorktown Heights, died Apr. 1. She was 91. 

She was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Peekskill. She was general manager and comptroller at the Yorktown PennySaver for 45 years.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Susan, and grandson Nicholas; daughter Cindy and son-in-law Tim; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will honor her memory at a reception on Apr. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1836 E. Main St. in Mohegan Lake.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

