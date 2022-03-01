Jean Fiore was taken to heaven on Feb. 21. She went peacefully in her home in the company of her loving daughters. She would have been 93 this May.

Known affectionately as “Jeanie Babe,” she will be reunited with her beloved husband of over 60 years, Louis Fiore. Blessed with three daughters and two sons, Grandma Jean had 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was known for her creativity as a seamstress. In her younger years she regularly made dresses and outfits for her family. Prom dresses, costumes for school plays, Halloween and special events were always a snap for Jeanie Babe. Her creativity and love of life shined through in everything she did. Whether it was taking her entire family away on vacation or remodeling her home, everything was extra special because of Jean. Our darling mother always sparkled. She will stay fabulous in our hearts. May she rest in peace.

The family received friends on Feb. 24 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Feb. 25 at Holy Innocents R.C. Church. Cremation followed at Ferncliff Crematory in Hartsdale.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.