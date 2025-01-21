James Connor, Jr., 92

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

James J. Connor, Jr., known affectionately to family and friends as Jim, died peacefully Jan. 11, 2025 at the NYS Veteran’s Home in Montrose, where he resided for almost four years. He was 92.

He was born Aug. 27, 1932 in New York City to James J. Connor, Sr. and Edna (nee Huckemeyer) Connor. He is survived by his children, son Michael of White Plains, NY; daughter Susan Connor Stiehl (husband Richard) of Garrison, NY; son Christopher (wife Diane) of Moneta, Virginia; son Robert (wife Kandy) of El Reno, Oklahoma, and brother Raymond (wife Linda) of Wesly Chapel, Florida. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachel, Richard, John, Samantha and Riley.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years, Joan (nee Hicks) Connor, who passed away in 1990. He also had two sisters, Dolores and Lorraine and one brother Robert who preceded him as well.

His final years were spent gracefully battling advanced dementia, a journey he faced with the same resilience and strength that characterized his life. He proudly served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. During his time state side at Parris Island, SC, he hitchhiked 600 miles several times to the Bronx, to see the love of his life Joan Barbara Hicks. He was honorably discharged in December 1953, and married Joan in January 1954. They raised their family in Yorktown Heights.

He was a respected member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus and the Irish American Club of Northern Westchester where he and Joan made many life-long friendships.

He was a very proud union man, a tin knocker. He was a 44-year active member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 38 until his well-deserved retirement in 1992. His commitment to his trade earned him the respect of his peers and colleagues, when he served several years on the union’s Executive Board. He was an big sports fan, who loved boxing, football and baseball, faithfully following his favorite teams-the NY Giants and the Boston Red Sox. He instilled that passion for sports into his children and grandchildren. His love of sports was matched only by his love of music. He would often tell stories of his many visits to the Jazz clubs in NYC as an underage minor. He loved jazz and appreciated some of the music his children listened to. He also found much joy, and typical frustration on the golf course, but loved to be with his good friends.

Those who remember Jim will remember him as a hard working man with a great sense of humor, always ready with a joke or funny story. He loved his family and worked hard to provide for the things they needed.