Jack Yvars, 90

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Jack Yvars, a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather, died Jan. 8, 2025. He was 90.

Born April 4, 1934 in White Plains to Jack Yvars and Lena Fusaro, he grew up with a passion for sports, particularly baseball. He attended White Plains High School and went on to study at North Carolina State University, where he was an All-ACC Baseball player and was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1961, Jack married the love of his life, Patricia Clavette of Madawaska, Maine. Together, they built a life in their hometown of Valhalla, before moving to Somers, in 2010, and eventually Hillsboro Beach, FL.

His dedication and perseverance earned him a remarkable 54-year career at Chrysler, where he held the title of Top Salesman on the East Coast for many years. He retired in 2012, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and achievement.

A proud veteran, Mr. Yvars served in the Army during the Korean War. His community spirit and generosity led him to be actively involved in local school and sports programs, as well as various organizations, including the Valhalla Rotary Club, Booster Club, and Mt. Pleasant Seniors. He also was active in raising funds to build the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Valhalla after the school gym, where Mass had been held burnt down.

Those who knew Jack would often smile at his wonderful storytelling, as he shared tales of his childhood in Valhalla, baseball stories involving him and his brothers Sal and John, and his adventures in the military. He loved nothing more than to share these stories and relive memories with his family and friends.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed tending to his garden, BBQing, and traveling to Spain to visit his loved ones. He and Pat would also spend their winters as snowbirds in Florida, making cherished memories with their family. In his later years his faith became important to him. He was a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Valhalla and at St. Joseph’s Church, Somers, attending church weekly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; their children, Elaine (Kevin) Donnelly, Jay (Nancy) Yvars, Cheryl (Robert) Marczak, and Patricia (Francisco) Gracia; 15 adored grandchildren, Ryan, Samantha, Daniel, Sean, Mary, Jack, Kailey, Andrew, R.J., Luke, Mattie, Christopher, Xavier, Tessa and Catalina along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Teresa, and brothers Salvator and John.

A funeral Mass will be held on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 95 Plum Brook Road,

Somers. Burial will be at Kensico Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow.