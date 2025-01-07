It’s Time New York Invests in Community-Based Mental Health Services

By Andrea Cimino

As a society, we often emphasize the importance of mental health for young people, yet for many families, accessing quality care remains an uphill battle. It’s time that we bring action to the words we say.

At JCCA’s Westchester Day Treatment (WDT) program – one of the few in-school day treatment programs in New York State – I witness firsthand the challenges parents and caregivers face in securing mental health support for their children.

Our program, which serves children and youth ages 5 to 21, reaches beyond the borders of Westchester County to draw families from Orange, Putnam and Dutchess counties, as well as from across New York City. Simply put, there are not enough mental health services available to meet the growing demand.

Day treatment programs like ours provide a crucial “middle ground” between outpatient therapy and more intensive care options such as inpatient or residential treatment. By embedding these services within the Hawthorne Cedar Knolls School District, the WDT program eliminates many barriers families typically face. Children receive therapy during the school day, which alleviates the challenges of after-school appointments and eliminates the need for parents to arrange childcare for siblings. For working families – especially those without the flexibility to take time off – this structure is invaluable and makes an enormous difference.

Yet, despite the critical role we play, we cannot meet the growing demand. Our waitlist continues to grow, with some families waiting months before their children can begin treatment. For families in crisis, this delay can be devastating.

Coupled with the closure of residential treatment facilities and the scarcity of day treatment options, many families are left with nowhere to turn at a time when the need is great. Post-pandemic, children are dealing with heightened levels of anxiety, depression and trauma, but the systems designed to support them are stretched thin. The fact that families are willing to travel long distances to access our services underscores just how dire the situation has become.

The path forward is clear: It’s time for New York State to invest in community-based mental health services for our youth, ensuring that no child has to wait months to get the help they deserve. While Gov. Kathy Hochul has made some strides with her historic $1 billion plan to transform the state’s mental health system, we need a statewide commitment to integrating more mental health services, including day treatment programs, directly into communities and schools.

School and community-based programs like ours remove the barriers of transportation, scheduling and access, making it easier for children to receive the care they need where they spend most of their day. By expanding these services, we can reach more children earlier, provide ongoing support in a familiar environment and help alleviate the burden on overextended families.

The children and families we serve are waiting – literally – on us to act.

Andrea Cimino is a licensed clinical social worker currently serving as supervisor of JCCA’s Westchester Day Treatment program, based in Hawthorne. JCCA provides high-quality mental and behavioral health, education and child welfare services for children and families across the state.