It’s Obvious Diana, Yorktown Republicans Are Avoiding a Debate

The debate between Town Board candidates Donna Diana and Susan Siegel is canceled due to Yorktown Stage not being available because of a theater camp – that closes at 3 p.m. That is what the Yorktown Republican Committee is saying.

Is Yorktown Stage the only venue in town? What a pathetic excuse! The town puts on civic events all the time at the track. The town has a mobile stage. That could work. Or perhaps the library. Or Yorktown High School. Or Zoom! It just takes a little creativity and determination, none of which Republican town leadership seems eager to imbue in this case.

What is obvious is there would not be much of a debate. Susan Siegel knows how Yorktown works, how local government works, not simply because she has done the job already, but because she shows up! She is literally in the front row at almost every town meeting and has been for years. I don’t see the other candidate at town meetings.

With all due respect, candidate Diana is the Republican choice because of her name recognition only. If she was not the widow of the late supervisor, she would not be the candidate.

Republicans in Yorktown are a cohesive bunch who stick together. The local party is counting on the value of seeing the Diana name on the ballot. It’s all they have. There’s no substance. If there was, we would have a debate. Vote Siegel.

Matt Damrow

Yorktown Heights