It Makes No Sense for Putnam County to Ignore Mask Mandate

Let’s see if I have this straight: COVID positivity in Putnam County is up 49 percent, Carmel schools moved to remote learning on Dec. 17, professional sports teams have postponed games and Radio City has canceled the Christmas show but our county executive wants citizens to ignore a mask mandate?

Our own health commissioner says “…Both vaccination and mask wearing are needed to slow this COVID-19 winter surge.” The governor’s action is designed to keep us safe and stop another business shutdown. Responsible leaders need to encourage people to follow rules and to look out for each other’s health and safety. Instead of complaining that the governor didn’t consult with each county executive, the elected leaders should consult with the local hospitals and health departments and get an accurate view on what is really happening.

I think it’s about time we faced the fact that the virus is real and that we have to take real actions to reduce the risks. Encouraging people to ignore rules that they don’t like solves nothing.

Kevin Carroll

Carmel