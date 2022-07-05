Innuendo Over Campaign Contributions in Yorktown Was Nonsensical

In last week’s Examiner, Steven Feinstein points out in his letter contributions of $1,000 to the campaigns of Supervisor Matt Slater and Councilman Sergio Esposito by a local restaurant owner who wishes to build a hotel in one of the overlay districts created by the Town Board, which were created before Esposito’s election. Is Mr. Feinstein hinting that these contributions were bribes? If so, let him say that; if not, let him drop the innuendo.

Business owners and individuals favoring a candidate who is supporting a position or project that they are in agreement with are well within their rights to contribute within the legal limits to help elect that person. Mr. Slater has supported overlay districts long before he received this contribution.

Before one throws around such spurious nonsense, one might ask him or herself if Slater and Esposito would have opposed the overlay districts if some other party gave them more money; based on their past records, the answer is obviously no. It makes sense for people to help elect candidates who hold positions that will benefit the contributor.

John F. McMullen

Yorktown