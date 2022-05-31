In Support of New Castle’s Proposed Housing Law

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

New Castle is now contemplating a proposed local law which would expand opportunities for housing in our community.

I concur with the judgment of our community’s Planning Board, which has concluded that: “The local law would expand opportunities for the development of additional dwelling units in the [Chappaqua and Millwood] hamlets, particularly along King Street where the topography lends itself to walkout, lower level apartments.”

In general, a community’s land use policy must be grounded in its Comprehensive Plan. Through the expected outcomes noted by our Planning Board, this new law would substantially advance the following goals of our Comprehensive Plan.

First, it would address Goal #3, which reads: “Facilitate a range of housing types…”

Second, it would address Goal #4, which reads: “…all new housing units should be consistent with the character, aesthetic and scale of the neighborhood in which they will be located.”

Scott Le Vine

Chappaqua

Member of the American Institute of Certified Planners