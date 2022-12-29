Impress Friends on Saturday With This Celestial NYE Primer

You’re reading a sample from the Examiner+ newsletter.

One really cool thing about publishing community newspapers in this area is the vast talent pool that exists of local experts on all manner of topics, many of whom are eager to contribute guest columns.

Whether it’s wine or food or real estate or birds or just about any niche topic people are interested in, there’s probably someone lurking in Westchester or Putnam excited to share their passionate insights with our audience.

One of those good folks is Scott Levine, an astronomy writer and speaker from Croton-on-Hudson.

A member of the Westchester Amateur Astronomers, Scott delivers this week with a local space-gazer’s celestial primer on how best to ring in the new year.

“Let’s check in on Sirius and watch it move southward as the evening goes by,” Levine explains in his “Clear Skies” column. “Just as the clock strikes midnight and the confetti falls, check in again. Every new year starts with Sirius in that spot, due south, and at its highest point for the night, with Orion standing tall beside it.”

So, as you’re uncorking the champagne this Saturday, and thinking about what’s in store here locally for the new year, also take a beat to consider and gaze out at the vast and magnificent universe.

Scott helps remind us of the beauty and perspective that comes from taking the time to cast our eyes out at the mystifyingly infinite world in our preciously finite lives.

