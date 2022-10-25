I’m in Gina’s Arena, Along With the Other GOP Candidates This Year

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

With Election Day and early voting fast approaching, it’s time to take inventory of where things stand in New York State overall and in our community in particular. And the bottom line is this: things have never been worse.

Our unelected governor and her band of followers have done far more harm than good. They have raised taxes, held us hostage during COVID, introduced dangerous indoctrination to our schools and consistently voted for bail reform that favors career criminals over law abiding citizens.

Gina Arena is running for state Senate because she wants to bring jobs and economic growth to the Hudson Valley, improve local schools, and make our streets and communities safer for everyone.

Don’t be ashamed of being a patriotic New Yorker! Stand up for your family, friends and neighbors and vote to bring needed change to Albany. Join me in voting for Gina Arena, Stacy Halper, Mike Lawler, Joe Pinion and Lee Zeldin. The stakes have never been higher and the future of our state is in your hands.

Barbara Halecki

Cortlandt Manor