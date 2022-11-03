Hopp Ground Garden Benefactors Tour Mt. Kisco Community Garden

The Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford was invited to tour the Mount Kisco Community Garden last week. The co-coordinator of the garden, Jennifer Wege, affectionately known as “Mrs. Garden Teacher” by the students, invited the club to tour the garden and to talk about why it’s an important resource for not only teaching the children about why gardening is so important but also teaching them how to plant, grow and care for edible fruits and vegetables, that will serve to feed families in Mt. Kisco and the surrounding communities.

Ms. Wege told the garden club members that this year’s crops provided more than 400 pounds of food to families in the community.

Because of this program, students are learning how to plant, grow and harvest, organic food. They are also learning that their efforts in helping maintain the organic garden will benefit many people who need to supplement the food they buy for their families.

The Hopp Ground Garden Club has donated $2,500 to the school earmarked for the garden.

Ms. Wege said that the money will be used to enhance the children’s learning experience, by incorporating a musical component into the garden. The club is looking forward to visiting the garden again in the spring when the music will be added to the community garden program.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.