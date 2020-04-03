Holiday Inn Mount Kisco Delivers for Employees

Employees of Holiday Inn Mount Kisco have had a little something to smile about during hard times.

Roedel Companies — a New Hampshire-based hospitality management company — recently distributed 2,706 meals to families of all employees, including those who were laid off because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lead by Company Director of Food & Beverage Jennie Jurkiewicz, the program was initiated on March 20 during the early stages of COVID-19. Holiday Inn Mount Kisco employees have received 531 meals.

“I have to give a huge shout out to our Executive Chefs Kim Fotovich, Holiday Inn Mt. Kisco, Dana Marchand at the Hilton Garden Inn Manchester, and Jason Jette at Courtyard by Marriot Nashua,” Jurkiewicz said. “They answered this call to serve our teams, change their normal method of operation, completely adapted and overcame our challenges in getting this program up and rolling. They did an amazing job.”

Donna Lazetera, a cook at the Holiday Inn Mount Kisco, said she “would like to extend my gratitude to Roedel Companies and our GM Stephen Patton for taking care of their employees in times like these.”

“Getting a cooked meal every day from our Chef Kim was such a great idea,” she added. “I have helped give these meals out and everyone is so thankful for them. We continue to stay positive and hope this ends soon, so we can all come back to our jobs and our work families.”

Situated in the heart of Northern Westchester, Holiday Inn Mount Kisco features 118 guest rooms, a seasonal pool and a full restaurant and bar with both indoor and outdoor seating. To learn more, visit online at www.mountkiscoeventcenter.com.