Hochul Must Focus Attention on Roads, Not a Football Stadium

In an Apr. 9 article in The New York Times, Gov. Hochul talks about “hitting the road” to celebrate her many achievements for New York State. If she does, I hope she doesn’t “hit the road” on Route 128 from Armonk to Mount Kisco or Route 22 to White Plains or any of the embarrassing, awful, potholed, broken roads in our highly taxed part of the state.

Instead, she’ll probably go to Buffalo, where she’s planning to spend millions of our tax money on a football stadium instead of our roads. Unless she gets “real” and starts focusing on urgent needs, like fixing our crumbling state roads rather than football stadiums, she will not get many votes from our area.

Sandy Adelman

Armonk