Hildenbrand is the Right Choice for New Castle Town Board

I am a 34-year resident of New Castle and an empty-nester who has enjoyed living in Chappaqua. Over these many years, I’ve witnessed many changes and proposals for our town but was never more disappointed than by the attempts of the previous Town Board to transform downtown Chappaqua into something it was never meant to be and certainly not built to handle.

I’m very grateful that last year’s election results gave us our current team of smart leaders. They implemented a wise and sensible approach of incremental growth downtown. They listened to and respected the input of their constituents. After the recent upgrades, our town looks beautiful and is an inviting place to spend time shopping, dining and meeting friends for coffee or wine. We need ethical leaders with creative visions for our town’s future who can make it happen through good ideas and consensus building.

Town Board member Chris Hildenbrand is one of those exceptional leaders and he’s back on the ballot on the Unite New Castle line – on the last line – Row F, Column 16. He brings all the right skills, focus and mindset to help keep our town moving forward.

Growth and change are inevitable, but we need responsible and wise leaders to guide us. Please make sure to get out and vote on or before Nov. 8 to make sure Chris can continue to serve the common good for all of us.

Arlene Adler

New Castle