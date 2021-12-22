Hilb Group Welcomes Charles Newman Co.

The Hilb Group announced that it has welcomed Charles Newman Co., Insurance and Employee Benefits to its portfolio, adding to the company’s growing presence in the New York metropolitan area.

The transaction became effective Dec. 1.

Based in Peekskill, Charles Newman Co. is a licensed full-service broker providing clients with an array of products and offerings including group health, as well as ancillary

and voluntary employee benefits coverage.

Charles Newman, Ilana Arbeit, David Arbeit, and their team of insurance professionals will join the Hilb Group’s Tri-State regional operations.

“We are extremely excited to join the Hilb Group,’ said agency leader Charles Newman. “This partnership marks a tremendous step in not only allowing us to maintain the strength of our local connections, but also to further enhance the resources and offerings we can deliver to our customers, now and for the future.”

“Charles Newman and his team represent an ideal fit for our growth strategy,” Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro added. “They have established, trusted relationships in an important market and are poised to deliver even more value to an expanding client base. We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group, and to continue our broader growth in New York and beyond.”

The Hilb Group is a property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information visit http://hilbgroup.com.