Henry Ritell

Henry L. Ritell, age 95 of Briarcliff Manor, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31.

Born in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Enrico and Anna Rizzitiello. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce (Carney) Ritell.

A graduate of Fordham University with a degree in chemistry in 1952, Henry also played baseball in college and served in the U.S. Army, where he was a southpaw pitcher.

Henry established his own company, Rit-Chem, in 1972, where three of his five sons worked. He sponsored a local softball team and also played pickup basketball until he was 70 years young! He enjoyed traveling both for his global business and pleasure.

He will be greatly missed by his five beloved children, Gary and his wife, Karen, of Buchanan, Bruce and his wife, Karen, of Danbury Conn., Wayne of Briarcliff Manor, Jeffrey and his wife, Amy, of Ridgefield Conn. and Russell of Cold Spring. He loved spending time with his 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Vera, Louise and Millie, and was survived by his other two sisters, Gloria and Lola. His entire family will surely miss him.