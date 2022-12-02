We are part of The Trust Project

Hi all,

First off, let me say how excited we are to reintroduce Athlete of the Season (AOS), sponsored by Club Fit, after a more than two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

We’re picking two local high school student-athlete winners — a female winner and a male winner. There are four female finalists and four male finalists from our Section 1 coverage area, spanning White Plains up through Northern Westchester and across Putnam County.

After consulting with Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher, two things became immediately clear: We have a dominant favorite on the girls’ side but a more neck-and-neck competition for the honor on the boys’ side of the ledger.

Given our uncertainty, we decided to impanel an advisory committee made of, well, you and your fellow Examiner readers! Here are the nominees, eight talented young men and women:

Male nominees:

Ryan En-Wong from Haldane (Soccer – Forward)

Matt Fitzsimons from Somers (Football – Quarterback)

Daniel Picart from Pleasantville (Football – Wide Receiver/ Running Back)

Nick Rosaforte from Carmel (Football – Free Safety – Running Back)

Amya Davis from Hendrick Hudson (Volleyball – Outside Hitter)

Ramsey Edson from Horace Greely (Soccer – Forward)

Lena Johnsen from Hendrick Hudson (Soccer – Defensive Mid-Fielder)

Celeste Pagliaroli from Lakeland (Field Hockey – Goalie)

Cast your vote in our poll right here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ExaminerAthlete

BIG REVEAL

We’ll be announcing our female and male winners on Dec. 13.

Also, keep your eyes on these pages all winter and spring, with our next AOS winners scheduled for announcement by April and June, respectively.

The prize is pretty awesome too if you ask me. Whoever wins the Examiner AOS chip earns a free family membership to Club Fit.

Good luck and stay tuned for our Dec. 13 announcement.

And sorry, guys and gals. There’s only one male winner and one female winner! But congrats to you all for being nominated, and for your incredible seasons.

Best,

Adam Stone, Publisher