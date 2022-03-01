Helen M. (Dolan) Smith, 97, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Yorktown Heights.

Helen was born in the Bronx and proudly graduated from Cathedral High School. She was married to John Smith for 52 years. In 1949, they moved to Hawthorne when they built their home to raise their family and later moved to Thornwood. She devoted her life to her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Jack, and her son, Andrew. Helen is survived by Jackie and Tommy Menton, Terry and Ronnie Moldoff, Ellen Smith and Andrew’s wife, Sue. Helen had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who added an enormous amount of joy to her life.

Helen had a wonderful 25-year career with IBM. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family. Helen’s warm heart and kindness will be a part of all those who knew her.

The family received friends at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Feb. 23. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Innocents R.C. Church in Pleasantville on Feb. 24 followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.