Headed to the Holiday Train Show? Here Are Some Dining Suggestions

By Morris Gut

The glittering 33rd annual Holiday Train Show will be opening on Nov. 16 and runs through Jan. 20, 2025, at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. It’s been expanded, and a must see for the young and the young at heart.

I look forward to visiting the Botanical Garden, walking through the beautifully restored Enid Haupt Conservatory and seeing the seductive floral arrangements and displays.

For additional information and tickets to the train show, visit www.nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show.

If you’re hungry before or after visiting the show, here are some easy-to-reach dining suggestions.

Dubrovnik

Founded by Jerry Tomic, Dubrovnik has become a dynamic Michelin-recognized restaurant devoted to Croatian cuisine. It is a multilevel 85-seat establishment with a lovely seasonal outdoor patio, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled wine cellar, al fresco wood fire rotisserie barbecue, lush seasonal herb garden and a bar and lounge.

There are talented chefs preparing dishes in the kitchen and they will transport you to the beautiful Adriatic Sea in flavorful style. Seafood is a specialty.

Dubrovnik is located at 721 Main St. in New Rochelle. Info: 914-637-3777 or visit www.dubrovnikny.com.

Tuck’d Away Bar & Grill

Owner Michael Cuozzo operates a convivial bar and grill a short walk from Tuckahoe’s Metro-North train station. He has built a loyal following for his kitchen, especially his chicken wings. You can debate who has the best chicken wings in Westchester, but no one has it over Tuck’d Away.

Every Wednesday unlimited wings and beer are served from 7 to 9 p.m. for $30 per person. There is a bustling happy hour on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. featuring half-off selected cocktails and menu items.

Tuck’d Away Bar and Grill is located at 90 Yonkers Ave. in Tuckahoe. Open daily. Info: 914-222-9162 or visit www.tuckedaway90.com.

Jill’s Bar & Restaurant

Partners Ro Flanagan, Shane Clifford and Chef Brendan Donohue, proprietors of popular Jack’s Bar & Kitchen, a popular Irish American tavern in Eastchester, have premiered Jill’s Bar & Restaurant in Mamaroneck, across from Harbor Island Park.

Jill’s is a colorful ode to modern Ireland, serves a winning combination of gastropub favorites and modern American and European specialties along with a good dose of hospitality. The fried chicken sandwich is a winner. There’s also lobster Cobb salad, braised beef short ribs, the ahi tuna bowl and surf and turf tacos.

Jill’s Bar & Restaurant is located at 100 W. Boston Post Rd. in Mamaroneck. There are happy hours and a weekend brunch. Closed Mondays. Info: 914-341-1776 or visit www.jillsbarandrestaurant.com.

Jack’s Bar & Restaurant

Owner Shane Clifford and his staff have been drawing a fine crowd. Jack’s offers an enhanced Irish American tavern menu on steroids, which is the best way to describe it.

Generous specialties coming out of Donohue’s kitchen include decadent short rib mac n’ cheese, lamb lollipops, burrata pizza out of the wood-fired oven, Guinness-braised short ribs and big, juicy burgers. You can also check out the decadent grilled cheese menu. The staff could not be more friendly.

Open daily. There is a weekend brunch, TVs and municipal parking, which is free in the free evenings. Jack’s Bar & Restaurant is located at 219 Main St. in Eastchester. Info: 914-652-7650 or visit www.jackseastchester.com.

Trattoria Vivolo

Recently cited by Forbes Magazine as a top spot, chef, owner and personable host Dean Vivolo serves his robust regional Italian cuisine out of a vintage diner just across from Harrison’s Metro-North station.

Sit at the counter, tuck into a booth or take a table in the rear greenhouse and enjoy the surprising contemporary and traditional flavors emanating from his kitchen: tasty thin-crusted pizza; crostino di polenta topped with wild mushrooms, gorgonzola and tomato sauce; linguini Nere with bay scallops; grilled lamb chops; lasagna Bolognese al forno; and the wonderful spaghetti a la vongole. There’s also a fine wine list. See the sparkling lights in the evenings or dine on the seasonal outdoor patio.

Free parking. Closed Mondays. Trattoria Vivolo is located at 301 Halstead Ave. in Harrison. Info: 914-835-6199 or visit www.trattoriavivolo.com.

Mario’s of Arthur Avenue

Arthur Avenue is a short trip from the Botanical Garden. Since 1919, five generations of the Migliucci family have worked the front and back of the house making sure patrons are well-served at this venerable Little Italy institution. The amiable Regina Migliucci is at the helm.

Great appetizers include the hot antipasto platter for two and the spiedini alla Romana (skewered deep-fried mozzarella sandwiches). Move on to the entrees, including the Penne Rustica with sausage; stuffed Braciola Napolitana; osso buco; or the traditional chicken parmigiana.

Open Tuesday through Sunday. There are private party facilities and free parking with valet service.

Mario’s of Arthur Avenue is located at 2342 Arthur Ave. in the Bronx. Info: 718-584-1188 or visit www.mariosarthurave.org.

Holiday Dining at NYBG

There are themed dining pavilions throughout the Botanical Garden and near the Enid Haupt Pavilion. There is the casual Pine Tree Café and farm-to-table Hudson Garden Grill, which are open daily. Info: 646-627-7711 or 718-817-8700 or visit www.nybg.org/visit/dining.

Check out the website for special Glow Nights and Bar Car Nights featuring curated food and cocktails. Advance tickets and reservations are advised.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.