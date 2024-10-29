Harris Would Be Far Tougher on Putin Than Trump

Two different mature women expressed a concern to me. They asked me “Can you imagine Harris against Putin?” They had conjured an image of shirtless strongman Putin and high-heeled Harris in a boxing ring.

No, that match would not go well for Harris, but I have news. Putin and Harris will never meet in a boxing ring. Instead, they would meet at a summit table after their representatives of government have negotiated a reason for them to meet.

The question then becomes who is going to select the best people and collaborate with the best minds to manage the best outcome for the United States. Will Harris select a chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who can advance the strategic interests of the United States and advise of the real and legal capabilities of the “most lethal” military or select a chair who is first loyal to her? I think Harris is going to select professional people who will advance the interests of the United States whether they are Harris loyalists or not.

Trump’s first priority is loyalty to him. He will forgo the best talent in the interest of finding “yes men” who say what he wants to hear.

Eight or 10 years from now, can you imagine the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff saying about Harris that she is “fascist to the core” and “the most dangerous person to this country”? Yet former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump, Gen. Mark A. Milley, said those very words about Trump. He warned our nation about the prospect of another Trump term, according to a forthcoming book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward.

The truth is Putin would love to be in a ring with Trump and he would be shaking in his boots when Harris puts on her boxing gloves.

Christopher Carthy

Armonk