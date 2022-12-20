Harold Waters

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Harold G. Waters, a Croton-on-Hudson resident, passed away on Dec. 10. He was 85 years old.

Harold was born on Feb. 28, 1937, in Peekskill to the late Harold and Irene Waters. Harold grew up in Croton-on-Hudson and graduated from Croton-Harmon High School.

Harold owned and operated Honey’s Bar and Restaurant with his brother since the 1950s. He served in the U.S. Navy where he was honorably discharged on Nov. 8, 1961. He was a lifetime member of the Croton-on-Hudson firehouse, where he also served as a firefighter. He was also a lifetime member of the Croton Yacht Club. Harold had many friends who loved him dearly. He will be missed by all those whose life he touched.

He is survived by Barbara Post, Cassie Post, his good friend, Alfred, as well as his cousin, Donna.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Robert.

Visitation was held on Dec. 14 at Holy Name of Mary Church, 110 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Holy Name of Mary with burial following at Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the V.A. or Holy Name of Mary Church in his name.